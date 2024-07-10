Alcoa (AA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect Alcoa to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alcoa to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AA opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $45.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

AA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alcoa from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

