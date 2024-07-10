Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) & Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) Head to Head Contrast

Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) and Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Apollomics and Aldeyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollomics N/A N/A N/A Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A -24.69% -20.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Apollomics and Aldeyra Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Apollomics currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 940.58%. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 174.51%. Given Apollomics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Apollomics is more favorable than Aldeyra Therapeutics.

This table compares Apollomics and Aldeyra Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollomics $1.22 million 14.10 -$172.60 million N/A N/A Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$37.54 million ($0.51) -6.67

Aldeyra Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollomics.

Risk & Volatility

Apollomics has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aldeyra Therapeutics has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Apollomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics beats Apollomics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain. Its also developing uproleselan (APL-106) that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory AML, as well as Phase 2/3 study with uproleselan for the treatment of newly diagnosed older adults with AML; and APL-108, a second-generation E-selective inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials to treat other liquid and solid cancers. The company's pipeline consists of preclinical stage immuno-oncology product candidates, such as APL-501, APL-502, APL-801 and APL-810. Its solutions include tumor inhibitors, anti-cancer enhancers, and immune-oncology drugs. Apollomics, Inc. was formerly known as CBT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Apollomics, Inc. in January 2019. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Foster City, California.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in Phase 2 testing for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer.

