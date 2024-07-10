Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $87.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Allegiant Travel traded as low as $45.20 and last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 12265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.31.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALGT. Barclays reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Allegiant Travel

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.