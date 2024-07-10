Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2024

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $87.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Allegiant Travel traded as low as $45.20 and last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 12265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.31.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALGT. Barclays reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegiant Travel last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Allegiant Travel's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

