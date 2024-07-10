Ally Financial (ALLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect Ally Financial to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALLY stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

