Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 5.0% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 595,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,716,000 after buying an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,328,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 8,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 115,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,705,236. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.32. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

