Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 69,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 13,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.0% in the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 329,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,093,000 after buying an additional 24,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 198.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,478,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,431,000 after buying an additional 982,783 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $188.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.34.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

