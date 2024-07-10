Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Insider Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 3,085,116 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $199.34 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.30.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.