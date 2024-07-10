Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Insider Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 3,085,116 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $199.34 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 70,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 279,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,930,000 after acquiring an additional 22,107 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 11,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,016,000 after acquiring an additional 29,189 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

