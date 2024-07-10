Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.3% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 26,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 817,694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $102,959,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 156,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,422 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,847,094 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,058,874 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.30.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $199.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

