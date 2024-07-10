Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,565,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,922 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,418,187,000 after acquiring an additional 888,369 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,847,094 shares of company stock worth $1,169,058,874 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.30.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.0 %

AMZN opened at $199.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

