América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 43.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on América Móvil in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on América Móvil from $19.60 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

América Móvil Trading Up 2.2 %

América Móvil stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $22.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

