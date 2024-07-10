American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEOGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

American Eagle Outfitters has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. American Eagle Outfitters has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 1.8 %

AEO stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Eagle Outfitters

About American Eagle Outfitters

Get Free Report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Articles

