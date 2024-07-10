American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

American Eagle Outfitters has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. American Eagle Outfitters has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 1.8 %

AEO stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

