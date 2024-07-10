American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CEO Danny Prosky purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,328.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53. American Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

