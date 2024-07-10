AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $164.13 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.20.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

