Amphenol (NYSE:APH) PT Raised to $75.00 at Bank of America

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $61.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $68.00 to $74.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,844,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.7% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

