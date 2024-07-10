Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.16 and last traded at $55.05. 5,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 19,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.93.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $173.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,429,000.

About Amplify Online Retail ETF

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

