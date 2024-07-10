Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.24. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2028 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.88.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$106.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$108.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$111.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.52 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 9.36%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total transaction of C$349,155.84. In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.26, for a total transaction of C$6,307,717.49. Also, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total transaction of C$349,155.84. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,305,989. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

