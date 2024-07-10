Analysts Set Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target at $22.67

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.
Several analysts recently commented on AY shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $242.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 386.96%.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.
