Analysts Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) PT at $47.00

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Desjardins lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

CNQ stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 18.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.777 dividend. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,344,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,011,765,000 after purchasing an additional 684,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,813,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,343,849,000 after buying an additional 714,346 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,340,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,529,146,000 after buying an additional 250,256 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,675,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,655,085,000 after acquiring an additional 113,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,483,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,640,421,000 after acquiring an additional 94,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

