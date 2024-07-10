Analysts Set ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) PT at $24.00

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNOB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNOB
ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ConnectOne Bancorp
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.