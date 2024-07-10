Analysts Set ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) PT at $24.00

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNOB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNOB

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.27. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $24.44.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.