Analysts Set Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Price Target at $51.73

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.64.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 13.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 261,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,686,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 127.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

