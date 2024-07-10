Analysts Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Target Price at $43.00

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

