Analysts Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Target Price at $43.00

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WTRG

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,156,000 after buying an additional 3,405,947 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,941 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 94.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 39,643 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $3,583,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 272,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 138,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.