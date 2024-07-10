Analysts Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Target Price at $63.15

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.71.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Las Vegas Sands
Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands
Las Vegas Sands Price Performance
Shares of LVS stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.
Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.
Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.
About Las Vegas Sands
Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
