Analysts Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Target Price at $63.15

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,815,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,043 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $153,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,546 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 58.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,330,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $275,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $73,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

