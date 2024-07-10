Analysts Set Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Target Price at $91.70

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.70.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $493,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.