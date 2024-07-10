Analysts Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target at $498.00

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $498.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. TD Cowen raised their target price on Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Saia by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Saia by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saia by 3.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $438.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $430.02 and a 200-day moving average of $490.30. Saia has a one year low of $341.26 and a one year high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

