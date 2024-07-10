Analysts Set The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) PT at $46.71

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NYT. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on New York Times in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYT opened at $51.92 on Friday. New York Times has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in New York Times by 84,033.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in New York Times by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

