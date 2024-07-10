Analysts Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Price Target at $18.00

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on TROX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

NYSE TROX opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. Tronox has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Tronox by 260,833.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the first quarter worth $124,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

