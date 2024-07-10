Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AutoZone (AZO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AutoZone (NYSE: AZO):

7/10/2024 – AutoZone had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $3,200.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2024 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – AutoZone had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $2,600.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2024 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $3,250.00 to $3,278.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/22/2024 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/22/2024 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2024 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2024 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2024 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2024 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2024 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2024 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – AutoZone had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $3,400.00 price target on the stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.4 %

AZO opened at $2,829.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,876.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,875.99. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $34.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $10,158,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.8% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in AutoZone by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in AutoZone by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

