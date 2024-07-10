Analyzing Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) & Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Embecta and Tactile Systems Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embecta 1 1 0 0 1.50 Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Embecta currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.73%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 159.52%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than Embecta.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Embecta has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Embecta and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embecta 6.20% -18.42% 12.05% Tactile Systems Technology 10.19% 15.88% 10.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Embecta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Embecta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Embecta and Tactile Systems Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embecta $1.12 billion 0.60 $70.40 million $1.21 9.70 Tactile Systems Technology $276.67 million 0.99 $28.51 million $1.20 9.63

Embecta has higher revenue and earnings than Tactile Systems Technology. Tactile Systems Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Embecta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Embecta on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company also provides Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, and treatment, as well as to share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest to treat patients with retained pulmonary secretions resulting from bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

