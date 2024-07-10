Anthony J. Brewer Acquires 296,817 Shares of Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) Stock

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Brewer acquired 296,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £44,522.55 ($57,029.01).

Likewise Group Stock Performance

Shares of LIKE opened at GBX 15 ($0.19) on Wednesday. Likewise Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94. The firm has a market cap of £36.79 million, a PE ratio of -1,500.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Likewise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Likewise Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. Likewise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

About Likewise Group

Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.

