Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 723,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 190.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 86,870 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the first quarter worth $166,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 8.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

HOUS stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

