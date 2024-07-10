Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AON were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $293.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.91. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $344.68. The company has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.71.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

