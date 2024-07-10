Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,989,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in AON by 262.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in AON by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $293.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $344.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.91.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.71.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

