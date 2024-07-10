Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 926.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIRC opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AIRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.12 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

