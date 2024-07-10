Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 239.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after buying an additional 41,636 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIT. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

AIT stock opened at $183.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.38 and a 52-week high of $201.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.30.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.