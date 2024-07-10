Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,843,905,000 after buying an additional 325,550 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,569 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Aptiv by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $651,978,000 after purchasing an additional 483,157 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,706,000 after buying an additional 53,288 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,815,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $342,312,000 after acquiring an additional 395,414 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average is $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

