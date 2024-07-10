Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Arbe Robotics Stock Down 4.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

