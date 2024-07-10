Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) PT Raised to $14.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.25 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential downside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 679.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 173,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 151,561 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $6,220,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,119.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,645,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,039,000 after acquiring an additional 743,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

