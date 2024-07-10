Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RKDA. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.86. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 84.27% and a negative net margin of 129.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

