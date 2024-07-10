Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $14.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.92. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 97.47%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

