Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67. 27,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 386,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Arko alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARKO

Arko Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. Arko had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Arko Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Arko’s payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

Institutional Trading of Arko

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Arko by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arko by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arko

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.