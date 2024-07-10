Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,451,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,277,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,093,000 after buying an additional 454,631 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after buying an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,496,000 after buying an additional 613,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after buying an additional 56,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

