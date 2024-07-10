Asia Dragon (LON:DGN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $419.00

Asia Dragon (LON:DGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 419 ($5.37) and last traded at GBX 419 ($5.37), with a volume of 532058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 416 ($5.33).

Asia Dragon Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £672.37 million, a P/E ratio of -470.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 402.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 368.50.

Asia Dragon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Dragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Dragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.