Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.70. 21,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 23,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.