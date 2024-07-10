Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Jonathan Murphy Purchases 357 Shares

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Murphy acquired 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($192.06).

Jonathan Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Jonathan Murphy acquired 198,975 shares of Assura stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £85,559.25 ($109,592.99).

On Tuesday, May 7th, Jonathan Murphy bought 774 shares of Assura stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £325.08 ($416.40).

Assura Price Performance

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 41.90 ($0.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,190.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. Assura Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 37.54 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 50.12 ($0.64).

Assura Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30,000.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGR. Peel Hunt lowered Assura to an “add” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

About Assura

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

Featured Stories

