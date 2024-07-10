AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.82

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 1364161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 124,322 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

