Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Down 1.1%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 107,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 319,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astra Space stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of Astra Space at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services primarily in the United States of America. It operates in two segments: Launch Services and Space Products segments. The Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

