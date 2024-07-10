Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $242.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 386.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

