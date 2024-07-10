Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,208,000 after buying an additional 415,054 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 247,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,633,000 after purchasing an additional 61,708 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,595,000 after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,917. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.