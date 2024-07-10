Atome (LON:ATOM) Shares Down 0.8%

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 59.02 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.76). 21,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 69,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.77).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Atome in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 130 ($1.67) price target for the company.

Atome Trading Up 0.3 %

About Atome

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 58.70. The company has a market capitalization of £26.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.69 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Atome Plc engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was formerly known as ATOME Energy PLC and changed its name to Atome Plc in February 2024. Atome Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

